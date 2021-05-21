Biden Addresses Anti-Asian Hate Crimes After Signing Bill: I’m ‘Ashamed at the Way Some Americans Have Responded’

President Joe Biden made brief comments about hate crimes against Asian-Americans during his press conference with South Korean president Moon Jae-in Friday, a day after he signed the Covid-19 Hate Crimes Act into law.

“Yesterday I had the honor of signing into law the Covid-19 Hate Crimes Act, to help Americans of Asian descent from having to live in fear just walking down the streets of the United States.”

“I have been ashamed — ashamed at the way some Americans have responded,” Biden said. “There’s a long history in this country of contributions of Asian-Americans being overlooked, forgotten, and ignored.”

He talked about the United States’ relationship with South Korea for decades, saying, “Our soldiers have fought alongside one another. Our scientists work side by side in both our countries. Our students study together, share ideas, and see new opportunities for future collaboration. And our people, our people-to-people and cultural connections are only growing.”

“And K-pop fans are universal,” Biden added.

