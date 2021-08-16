Biden Admin Reportedly Plans to Advise Covid-19 Booster Shots for Most Americans

Booster shots for vaccinated Americans are expected to be recommended by the Biden administration soon.

The New York Times and The Washington Post reported Monday night that officials are making this recommendation over serious concerns about the delta variant. The announcement is expected to say that people should get booster shots eight months after their last one, and that the process would begin in September.

The administration’s health and science experts are coalescing around the view that people will need the boosters eight months after they are fully vaccinated, according to the people who requested anonymity to discuss a decision not yet public. The decision is likely to be announced as soon as this week… The conclusion that boosters will be broadly needed was reached after intense discussions last weekend involving high-ranking officials who scrutinized the latest data from the United States and other countries on the effectiveness of the shots.

Just last week the FDA authorized a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines for millions of immunocompromised Americans.

Additionally, Dr. Anthony Fauci said last week that “inevitably” people will need booster shots.

As of this posting, the CDC reports slightly over half of the total U.S. population is fully vaccinated. Over 90 percent of all seniors have gotten at least one shot, and over 70 percent of all Americans over age 12 have gotten at least one.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com