The US Food and Drug Administration announced its plan to ban menthol-flavored cigarettes and all flavored cigars on Thursday, and pundits on Twitter are far from thrilled.

“Banning menthol—the last allowable flavor—in cigarettes and banning all flavors in cigars will help save lives, particularly among those disproportionately affected by these deadly products,” Acting FDA Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock said in a statement. “With these actions, the FDA will help significantly reduce youth initiation, increase the chances of smoking cessation among current smokers, and address health disparities experienced by communities of color, low-income populations, and LGBTQ+ individuals, all of whom are far more likely to use these tobacco products.”

The goal of the ban is to “launch us on a trajectory toward ending tobacco-related disease and death in the U.S.” and “significantly reduce disease and death” from flavored tobacco products.

Mitch Zeller, director of the FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products, also cited health equity as an aim of the ban, noting that “compared to non-Hispanic White smokers, significantly fewer Black smokers support long-term quitting and Black smokers are more likely to die of tobacco-related disease than White smokers.”

“One study suggests that banning menthol cigarettes in the U.S. would lead an additional 923,000 smokers to quit, including 230,000 African Americans in the first 13 to 17 months after a ban goes into effect,” the FDA statement added.

Notably, the regulations only apply to manufacturers, importers, retailers, and distributors, so no individuals would face charges or consequences due to the ban.

Despite the Biden administration’s intentions, talking heads and pundits from both sides of the aisle were quick to criticize the ban, the ACLU warning that it could have “serious racial justice implications.”

New: @ACLU warns Biden admin a menthol cigarette ban will have “serious racial justice implications.” The letter cites Eric Garner, Michael Brown & George Floyd and says ban will “lead to unconstitutional policing” & ‘trigger criminal penalties.”

POTUS/FDA could decide by 4/29> pic.twitter.com/bq426szQZb — Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) April 27, 2021

Weird way to target low income tobacco users who often consume menthols and swishers https://t.co/aU118DZd4j — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) April 29, 2021

Banning menthols increases the likelihood of interactions with police, with potentially tragic results. For this and other reasons, a coalition of groups led by the @aclu have advocated against the ban, by @michelleminton: https://t.co/5Onc3VPOWO — Cathy Reisenwitz 🏗🌐🥑 (@CathyReisenwitz) April 29, 2021

No menthols?? I feel like a piece of my childhood is going up in smoke. You know how many times I was sent to pick up a pack of Menthol lights? https://t.co/Md6tgyTE6b — Jamal Simmons (@JamalSimmons) April 29, 2021

2020: I think I smell weed in your car. 2021: I think I smell menthols in your car. Who do you think that’s going to be used against the most? — Spike Cohen (@RealSpikeCohen) April 29, 2021

nobody asked me but … cheerleaders should be able to cuss and people should be able to buy menthols if they want to — Dorothy Fortenberry (@Dorothy410berry) April 29, 2021

President Biden banning menthols would have killed my old man, if the lung cancer and COPD hadn’t killed him first. https://t.co/sf1K3nD5pQ — Scot Ross (@rossacrosswi) April 29, 2021

Oh goodness, let them have their menthols you nannies. https://t.co/1s2CnIhqvw — John Noonan (@noonanjo) April 28, 2021

Important new @FreeBeacon editorial: Nanny Biden Comes for Menthols There’s nothing less American than bureaucrats telling adults how to consume legal substances.https://t.co/k1lZwFaFLr — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) April 28, 2021

Because weed is white and wealthy now but menthols remain black and poor. — Nick Gillespie (@nickgillespie) April 28, 2021

Just ask yourself: why is it happening to menthols and not all cigarettes? What prevents the latter but is lacking in the case of the former? — Michael F. Cannon (@mfcannon) April 28, 2021

I don’t even smoke Menthols but now I want to buy them by the case. — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) April 28, 2021

According to one study, approximately 75% of Black smokers smoke menthols, compared to 20% of white smokers. Not sure how this fits in the administration’s equity plans… https://t.co/hCHUZf6HY9. https://t.co/NvvD0KfwTM — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) April 28, 2021

Stop creating more reasons to call the police. That is what this will do, give Karens a reason to call the cops on bodega owners and street sellers for having menthols. https://t.co/uIkajufS9u — Tiana Lowe (@TianaTheFirst) April 28, 2021

Is the idea behind banning menthols that kids like them? Because the first cigarette I ever tried was a menthol and it was DISGUSTING — Mustard Account li’l 🌳 listen to @onbeliefpod (@karengeier) April 28, 2021

