Biden and Jimmy Kimmel Trade Wisecracks About Fox News, Call Network ‘A Death Star’ of ‘False Information’

President Joe Biden and late-night comedy host Jimmy Kimmel traded wisecracks about Fox News, agreeing that the network is a “Death Star” of “false information.”

The president sat for a lengthy interview on a variety of topics during Wednesday’s edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live, and both men took several shots at Fox.

The interview opened with Kimmel and the president trading wisecracks about the top-rated network.

When Kimmel told Biden “It’s wonderful to have you here,” the president cracked that he was worried “maybe you want me to just stay on Fox all the time.

“You know, they’re very concerned that I might not ask you serious questions, so I don’t want, you know –” Kimmel said.

“Oh, they really ask serious questions,” Biden said, with evident sarcasm.

“Yeah, right,” Kimmel laughed, adding “I don’t want to upset them at all. Do you mind if I ask you some serious questions?”

Later in the interview, Biden name-checked Fox again when he was explaining his agenda for lowering costs on things like health care, child care, and prescription drugs.

“This is not, as our friends on Fox would say, socialism. This is very practical,” Biden said of his plan to lower the cost of insulin.

He went on to lay out many of the facets of his Build Back Better plan, which is when Kimmel and the president teamed up to call Fox a giant space station with planet-killing false information lasers:

JIMMY KIMMEL: This all makes perfect sense. And the fact that this makes sense is why it doesn’t make sense, and why it seems so crazy, and that we have so many problems and that… Maybe it’s just that Americans aren’t as knowledgeable as they should be. Or maybe there is a Death Star pumping false information into our brains. PRESIDENT BIDEN: Fox, right? JIMMY KIMMEL: Yeah. Or maybe… Or maybe it’s always been this way.

