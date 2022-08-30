Biden Angrily Describes Uvalde Parents Needing to Provide DNA to Identify Children Killed in Massacre: ‘What the Hell’s the Matter With Us?’

President Joe Biden angrily describes the horrible fact that parents of Uvalde were asked to provide DNA so the victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting on May 24, when 19 children and two teachers were killed.

Biden gave a speech Tuesday on crime and public safety in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. He talked about that school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, which he visited in May shortly after the horrific events.

“When I was recently in Uvalde, I almost hesitate to say this some of the kids in here. You know what some of the parents had to do? Supply DNA. Supply DNA because the AR-15 just rips the body apart,” said Biden. He nearly shouted as he said “Could not identify — Could not identify the body!

“And a 20-year-old kid can walk in and buy one?” he said of the weapon.

“DNA to say ‘that’s my baby!’ What the hell’s the matter with us?! No I’m not joking, think about it. What are we doing?” he continued angrily.

Also in the speech, among numerous other items, Biden called for community policing and blasted Republicans who have called for defunding the FBI in the wake of the agency’s raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort earlier this month.

“I’m opposed to defunding the police, I’m also opposed to defunding the FBI,” he said.

