Biden Approval Rating Hits NEW LOW in Latest Monmouth Poll

President Joe Biden’s approval rating fell further on Tuesday as Monmouth released its latest poll.

Biden, whose approval rating has dropped a whopping 18 points in the poll since January 2021, now has only 36 percent approval. The number marks a new low for the embattled president, who sat at a low of 38 percent in May.

Broken down by partisan affiliation, 74 percent of Democrats still approve of the president, but only 29 percent of Independents and 3 percent of Republicans approve of the job Biden is doing as president.

Biden’s disapproval ratings ticked up one point overall in the poll to 58 percent from 57 percent in May.

Monmouth’s summary of its polling data broke down the issues most on American’s minds:

Nearly half of the public names either inflation (33%) or gas prices (15%) as the biggest concern facing their family right now. The economy in general (9%) and paying everyday bills (6%) are among other financial concerns mentioned. Abortion, which has registered less than 1% on this question in prior Monmouth polls going back to 2015, is currently named by 5% – predominantly among Democrats (9%).

While Democrats have made clear they hope anger over the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade will help bolster their dire midterm election prospects, the survey found that inflation and gas prices remain by far the key issues for most voters.

The poll surveyed 978 adults by phone between June 23rd and the 27th and carries a margin of error of 3.1 percent. In FiveThirtyEight’s pollster ratings, Monmouth University scored an “A” rating – calling 78 percent of races surveyed accurately.

MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki noted that after the poll was factored into the RealClearPolitic’s average of polls, Biden now has by far the lowest approval ratings of the last three presidents at this point before a midterm election.

Barack Obama sat at 46.3 percent at this point in 2010, while Donald Trump had an average of 43.2 percent approval in 2018. Biden currently averages 38.2 percent approval ratings with the midterms just four months away.

RCP approval and generic ballot averages on this date for Biden, Trump and Obama midterms:

