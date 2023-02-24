Biden Bristles At ABC Anchor For Comparing Him To Trump On Documents: ‘You Know, You’re a Good Lawyer’

President Joe Biden bristled when ABC News anchor David Muir compared his classified documents case with ex-President Donald Trump’s, jabbing at Muir for “lawyering” with the question.

On Friday night’s edition of ABC World News Tonight, Muir aired portions of an interview he conducted with Biden at the White House earlier Friday.

Muir spent a solid three minutes on the classified documents cases, and the president’spatience wore a little thin when Muir threw his own words — that Trump had been “irresponsible” with documents — back in his face:

DAVID MUIR: There are many who will understand why you can’t comment while your lawyers are saying not to comment. They also saw you, though, comment on former President Trump. And so at the very least– PRESIDENT BIDEN: Because look here’s they were showing they wish you guys were showing on television things lying on the ground and said top secret national, you know, code word. And the difference is every single solitary thing I’ve been asked to do, I’ve done voluntarily. I’ve invited the Justice Department to come into every aspect of any place that I had any control of. There was no need for search warrants were no need… What do you need? Just come. Whatever you want, whatever you want, wherever you want to go, you can go. That was totally different. DAVID MUIR: But that one word you used when you when you hear about boxes in your garage or in your old office, you called the Trump discovery “irresponsible.” Is there something irresponsible here, though, too? PRESIDENT BIDEN: You know, you’re a good lawyer, but you’re trying to make a comparison. What– there’s degrees of irresponsibility that are, they can be significant degrees of responsibility. What… The way in which the boxes were packed up from my office. Apparently not everything was gone through, as meticulous as it should have. But there was no intention. I opened up my home. All my homes. My homes, my home at the beach. And the home that I… My permanent home. And they spent hours and hours going through everything personal, everything I had. And that’s a fundamentally different thing. There’s nothing for me to hide.

The probe into Trump’s mishandling of classified information under the Espionage Act and his conduct surrounding is now being headed by special counsel Jack Smith. The investigation into the much smaller number of documents found and reported voluntarily by Biden is being handled by Special Counsel Robert Hur.

Watch above via ABC World News Tonight.

