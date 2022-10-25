Biden Calls For ‘Fresh Start’ In America on Dealing With Covid-19: ‘None Of This is About Politics. It’s About Your Health’

President Joe Biden called for a “fresh start” in the United States as to how Americans approach Covid-19 and the pandemic, asking for Americans to depoliticize conversations and choices he argued should be about health, not politics.

“Get one more COVID shot, once a year. That’s it. Now, some high-risk people, such as the elderly and immunocompromised, may need more than one COVID shot. But for most Americans, one COVID shot each year will be all they need,” Biden said addressing the country from the White House on Tuesday.

“And if you get it, you’re protected. And if you don’t, you’re putting yourself and other people at unnecessary risk. The shot is free. It’s widely available and conveniently located just in time for the holiday season,” Biden continued, adding:

So over 20 million of our fellow Americans who’ve already gotten the shot. I’m calling on all Americans. I don’t, seems like you’re having to make this case again, for all Americans to get their shots just as soon as they can. You’re old vaccine or your previous COVID infection will not give you maximum protection. Let me be as plain as I can. We still have hundreds of people dying each day from COVID in this country. Hundreds. That number is likely to rise this winter, but this year is different from the past. This year, nearly every death is preventable. Let me say it again. Nearly every death is preventable. So get updated. Get your updated COVID shot.

“We’re already seeing a rise in flu and RSV and other respiratory illnesses, especially among young children. So take precautions. Stay safe. You can spend Thanksgiving with family and friends with peace of mind knowing that you’ve done your part for everyone’s well-being,” Biden continued, noting the steps his administration has taken to make sure the vaccines remain free and are easily accessible.

“Now, what do you do if you think you have COVID? Well, please get tested so you can be treated. We mailed out hundreds of millions of free test kits earlier this year. We had to pause the program because, unfortunately, some of our friends in Congress failed to continue to fund the COVID response,” Biden then said, asking Congress to continue funding COVID prevention programs.

Biden then directly addressed immunocompromised Americans, asking them to consult their doctors on best practices to protect themselves.

“I also want to say this as we enter this new moment in the battle against COVID, let’s use it to start fresh as a country to put all the old battles over COVID behind us, to put all the partisan politics aside,” Biden pleaded, concluding:

We’ve already lost over 1 million Americans to COVID, over 1 million Americans to COVID. And we can do so much now to reduce the number of people who die from this terrible disease. We have the tools. We have the vaccines. We have the treatments. None of this is about politics. It’s about your health. The health of your loved ones.

