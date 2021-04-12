President Joe Biden addressed the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright by a Brooklyn Center, Minnesota police officer during an Oval Office gaggle Monday afternoon.

Wright was shot by a police officer during an otherwise pedestrian traffic stop on Sunday night. Wright was shot and killed as he struggled with police trying to handcuff him over an outstanding arrest warrant. Given the heightened tensions surrounding the Derek Chauvin trial just ten miles away, protests and civil unrest broke out at a Brooklyn Center Walmart and adjacent shopping center, as locals also gathered in protest near the police department offices.

Biden described the death of Daunte Wright as “tragic,” before cautioning to “wait and see what the investigation shows.” He added that there is “no justification” for looting and violence that unfolding, adding that “peaceful protests” were understandable.

Recently released bodycam footage shows officers trying to cuff Mr. Wright, but he struggled free and attempted to drive away. An officer shouted “taser” as she pulled her gun and fired. Police said they believed that the officer attempted to tase Wright, but mistakenly shot him.

