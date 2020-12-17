President-elect Joe Biden’s campaign manager and soon-to-be White House deputy chief of staff Jen O’Malley Dillon on Thursday addressed the controversy over her claim in a Glamour Magazine interview that Republicans are “a bunch of f*ckers.”

“The point that I was really making is an incredibly important point,” O’Malley Dillon said in a virtual event. “And that really is about the president-elect and why he was supported by over 81 million people, and what they were looking for.”

She added that she “used some words that I probably could have chosen better.”

The controversy arose on Tuesday after Glamour published an interview with O’Malley Dillon in which she attempted to defend Biden against progressive criticism that he was too willing to work with Republicans. “I’m not saying they’re not a bunch of f*ckers,” she said of Republicans. “From start to finish, he set out with this idea that unity was possible, that together we are stronger, that we, as a country, need healing, and our politics needs that too.”

She also said in the interview that she believed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) was “terrible.”

