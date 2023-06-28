Biden Confuses India With China and Ukraine With Iraq — Twice

President Joe Biden this week added to his list of gaffes and errors when he referred to Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi as the prime minister of China, and referred to Ukraine as Iraq twice in two days.

Biden was “kidding” when he made light of controversies around his involvement in his son’s illicit and alleged criminal dealings, as well as his own classified documents scandal, by saying at the state dinner with PM Modi that he’s “sold a lot of state secrets.”

Some on the right referred to the remark as a slip-up or “gaffe” rather than a “joke.” But referring to India as China with regard to PM Modi was definitely one, when the president described him as, “my new best friend the prime minister of China.”

Both last night at a fundraiser + then again this morning at the White House, President Biden referred to Ukraine as "Iraq" and said "my new best friend the prime minister of China" before correcting himself to say the Prime Minister of India. — Nancy Cook (@nancook) June 28, 2023

It’s an unfortunately timely gaffe. A whistleblower recently claimed Hunter Biden invoked his father’s name when threatening retribution against Chinese business associates in a message that MSNBC and other media have dismissed as “flimsy” as part of the whistleblower’s testimony that definitely is not flimsy.

Biden also referred to Ukraine as Iraq twice in two days, one video clip of which the RNC has posted on Twitter and garnered hundreds of thousands of views.

Biden: "[Putin] is clearly losing the war in Iraq" pic.twitter.com/dKt6yWWGFx — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 28, 2023

RNC research makes a habit of posting clips of Biden misspeaking, forgetting things, getting mixed up, or confusing the names or locations of things over the last several months, and questions about Biden’s mental acuity persist, even in Biden-friendly media.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com