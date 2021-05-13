Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, and Covid Czar Andy Slavitt offered a defense for those who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, but still want to keep wearing masks in public.

The three health leaders held a press conference on Thursday as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new Covid guidelines, the most prominent being that with a few situational exceptions, fully vaccinated citizens may now take off their masks.

As the three fielded questions from multiple media outlets, Mediaite’s own Tommy Christopher called in to note that Fauci talked to CBS’ Gayle King earlier in the day, and she spoke of how “people were looking at her funny for wearing a mask” even though she’s vaccinated.

“I was wondering if you had anything to say to people who have been vaccinated and still want to wear masks in situations that the CDC says are low risk,” Christopher said. “Is there anything wrong with that and should people be side-eyeing them?”

Fauci took the lead in answering “No, not at all. People have to make their own personal choice.”

What you heard from Dr. Walensky is the recommendation based on science, and that’s just a recommendation. And when people want to do that, they at least have the science behind them. There’s absolutely nothing wrong with an individual who has a certain level for risk aversion. As we know, the risk is extremely low of getting infected if you’re vaccinated, whether you’re indoors or outdoors. But there are those people who don’t want to take that bit of a risk, and there’s nothing wrong with that and they shouldn’t be criticized.

Walensky agreed, adding “People have to make these decisions based on their own comfort.”

Slavitt also concurred that people might need time to adjust, but “as a rule, we’re anti side-eying.”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]