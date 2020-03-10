Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist elicited jeers from the crowd at a Joe Biden rally by confessing he’d voted for Sen. Bernie Sanders in 2016, but then explained what has changed since then to make him support the former vice president over the Vermont senator.

Speaking at a rally in Detroit Monday night, Gilchrist took a confessional tone when he said to the crowd, “Don’t get mad at me, don’t get mad at me. In 2016, I voted for Bernie Sanders.”

That message was greeted with a smattering of jeers, boos, and heckles.

“Now look, I’m sad that somebody booed about that,” Gilchrist said. “Look, that’s what happened in 2016.”

“But the question is, so what’s different? What’s different?” he continued, adding, “The difference is, nobody with the record results and relationships of Joe Biden was on the ballot.”

“And what we need in 2020 is somebody who is going to have a vision that includes all of us. Because we are a broad diverse beautiful people Where everybody’s opinion matters. And when Joe Biden looks to build a team, when Joe Biden looks to build a coalition, he doesn’t look away from any person. He doesn’t look away from any community. Instead, he looks to empower leaders. He looks to empower people. To help make a difference. That’s why I’m voting for Joe Biden tomorrow,” Gilchrist said.

In 2016, Bernie Sanders ran against — and lost to — former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. But he won the state of Michigan in a stunning last-minute upset.

Watch the clip above via WXYX.

