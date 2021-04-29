President Joe Biden denied holding any advance knowledge of a raid on Rudy Giuliani’s apartment, saying he had made a pledge “not to interfere” with Justice Department investigations.

“Were you aware of that before it happened?” MSNBC’s Craig Melvin asked Biden in an interview preview clip that aired on Thursday.

“I give you my word I was not,” Biden replied. “I made a pledge I would not interfere in any way, order or try to stop, any investigation that the Justice Department had underway. I learned about that last night when the rest of the world learned about it. My word. I had no idea this was underway.”

“Have you been briefed on any other investigations?” Melvin asked.

“No, and I’m not asking to be briefed,” Biden responded, then repeated “I’m not asking to briefed.”

“That’s the Justice Department’s independent judgement. This last administration politicized the department so badly that many of them quit, so many left. It’s not the role of the president to say who should be prosecuted, when they should be prosecuted, who should be not prosecuted. The Justice Department is the people’s lawyer, not the president’s lawyer,” the president said.

