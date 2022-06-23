Biden Derided Over Oddly-Specific Cue Card Telling Him How to Act in Public: ‘Disturbing, to Say the Least’

By Kipp Jones
 

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Conservatives pounced Thursday after President Joe Biden displayed a note card that advised him on everything from who to talk to, what to do, and when to do it.

The president met with energy executives and governors as part of a multi-state partnership on increasing green energy production. ABC News reported,

The White House is launching a formal partnership with 11 East Coast governors to boost the growing offshore wind industry, a key element of President Joe Biden’s plan for climate change.

At a White House meeting on Thursday, Biden administration officials will meet with governors and labor leaders to announce commitments to expand key elements of the offshore industry, including manufacturing facilities, ports and workforce training and development.

Photographer Drew Angerer, who was at the meeting, snapped a photo that would define it: Biden’s cue card.

“YOU enter the Roosevelt Room and say hello to participants,” the card said. Other instructions included:

YOU take YOUR seat

YOU give brief comments (two minutes).

YOU ask Liz Shuler, President, AFL-CIO, a question

YOU thank participants.

YOU depart.

The card did little to dispel a notion among Biden critics his avocado has slipped off his toast.

They were unrelenting in their criticism once the note card began to circulate on Twitter.

