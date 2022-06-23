Biden Derided Over Oddly-Specific Cue Card Telling Him How to Act in Public: ‘Disturbing, to Say the Least’

Conservatives pounced Thursday after President Joe Biden displayed a note card that advised him on everything from who to talk to, what to do, and when to do it.

The president met with energy executives and governors as part of a multi-state partnership on increasing green energy production. ABC News reported,

The White House is launching a formal partnership with 11 East Coast governors to boost the growing offshore wind industry, a key element of President Joe Biden’s plan for climate change. At a White House meeting on Thursday, Biden administration officials will meet with governors and labor leaders to announce commitments to expand key elements of the offshore industry, including manufacturing facilities, ports and workforce training and development.

Photographer Drew Angerer, who was at the meeting, snapped a photo that would define it: Biden’s cue card.

“YOU enter the Roosevelt Room and say hello to participants,” the card said. Other instructions included:

YOU take YOUR seat YOU give brief comments (two minutes). YOU ask Liz Shuler, President, AFL-CIO, a question YOU thank participants. YOU depart.

The card did little to dispel a notion among Biden critics his avocado has slipped off his toast.

They were unrelenting in their criticism once the note card began to circulate on Twitter.

Next time someone tries to tell you Joe Biden isn’t a geriatric nursing home patient trapped in the White House, show them this. He needs a notecard with step by step directions telling him what to do, including “YOU take YOUR seat”. This is beyond embarrassing. pic.twitter.com/GRMbgpcrEq — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 23, 2022

This is Joe Biden inadvertently showing cameras a note card prepared for him today at a White House event. Disturbing, to say the least. pic.twitter.com/bTlt7dgUkL — Chris Stigall (@ChrisStigall) June 24, 2022

How is this real? https://t.co/dL5ZL9XudW — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) June 24, 2022

Incredible detail of Biden’s notecard from @drewangerer “YOU enter the Roosevelt Room and say hello to the participants.” “YOU take YOUR seat.” “YOU thank participants” “YOU depart.” pic.twitter.com/SXyvMudpwU — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) June 23, 2022

Holy shit. Biden is so senile that his staff had to write on a notecard: “YOU take YOUR seat.” pic.twitter.com/onuuxrZjJ6 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) June 24, 2022

I hope this is not true because if it is we need to ask who’s in charge of our president. Sorry this just doesn’t look right. https://t.co/lcv2G6dJAL — Sarai (Sarah Idan) Miss Iraq (@RealSarahIdan) June 23, 2022

The other side reads, “YOU breath in, YOU breath out.”

“YOU blink your eyes.”

“YOU do NOT fall asleep.”

“YOUR name is JOE BIDEN, but when people say “Mr. President” they are also talking to YOU. That is YOUR title.” https://t.co/VhM4vpbkrx — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) June 24, 2022

Why does Joe Biden need a cue card to walk him through basic events? pic.twitter.com/S3ueAdFNT2 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 23, 2022

The obvious implication from the card is that Biden forgets who he is. — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) June 24, 2022

They spent four years putting doctors on air discussing the 25th amendment for Trump with a scintilla of the evidence indicting Joe Biden’s mental faculties. Who wrote this note card and what are they hiding if this note is necessary? I’d like to see them testify under oath. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 24, 2022

