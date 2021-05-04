Biden Doesn’t Rule Out Mandating Covid Vaccine for Travel, Prefers to ‘Think Positively’

President Joe Biden on Tuesday did not rule out mandating Covid-19 vaccines in the future, saying he preferred to think “positively.”

“Are there are any circumstances that you would require the vaccine for people to do certain things, like travel?” a reporter asked Biden during an afternoon press conference. “If not, what more can you do beyond this?”

“Well, I am not going to — I’m one of these guys who thinks positively and not negatively,” Biden replied. “There is more that we can do. One of the things that we can do is continue to produce more of the vaccine, work harder to get it available to more people, and export a lot of that.”

The remarks came at a White House press conference centered on the Biden administration’s handling of Covid-19. Biden said separately that his administration had a goal of delivering at least one dose of a vaccine to 70 percent of American adults, or 160 million people, by July 4.

More than 147 million Americans had received at least one dose as of Tuesday afternoon, according to data maintained by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 105 million had been fully vaccinated.

Watch above via Fox News.

