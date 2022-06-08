Biden is ‘Grateful to Law Enforcement’ For Protecting Brett Kavanaugh From Armed Would-Be Assassin

President Joe Biden is “grateful” law enforcement officers were able to apprehend a California man who said he planned to kill Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh Wednesday.

Nicholas John Roske, 26, was arrested outside Kavanaugh’s Maryland home in the middle of the night. He was armed with a handgun, a knife, and other items, police say.

The FBI said he traveled from California, and intended to kill Kavanaugh and then himself.

The White House issued a statement on behalf of Biden Wednesday, which condemned the plot to murder the jurist.

“The president condemns the actions of this individual in strong terms and is grateful to law enforcement for quickly taking him into custody,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, according to The Hill. “As the president has consistently made clear, public officials, including judges, must be able to do their jobs without concern for their personal safety or that of their families, and any threats of violence or attempts to intimidate judges have no place in our society.”

Roske was reportedly upset about a recent leaked draft opinion which signals the country’s high court might be poised to overturn Roe v. Wade. He also expressed anger over last month’s school shooting in Uvalde.

The Washington Post reported two federal law enforcement officers spotted Roske at around 1:30 a.m. ET Wednesday:

According to a criminal complaint charging Nicholas John Roske with attempted murder of a federal judge, two U.S. Deputy Marshals spotted Roske get out of a cab in front of Kavanaugh’s home at approximately 1:05 a.m. He looked at the marshals and then walked down the street. Not long after, Montgomery County got the call from Roske saying he was suicidal and came to kill Kavanaugh. Montgomery County Police Department officers were dispatched and arrested Roske without incident while he was still on the phone with 911, according to the affidavit. In his suitcase and backpack were a Glock 17 with two magazines and ammunition, pepper spray, a tactical knife, a hammer, a screwdriver, a crowbar, zip ties, and duct tape, along with other gear.

Roske has been charged with attempted murder. He is expected to appear in court Wednesday afternoon.

