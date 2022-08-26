Biden Laments the Demise of ‘Real Republicans’: ‘I Respect Conservative Republicans, I Don’t Respect These MAGA Republicans’

President Joe Biden joined the midterm campaign trail and held his first rally this cycle on Thursday night in Rockville, Maryland, where he tore into “MAGA Republicans” and warned of existential threats to the planet and democracy.

“In 2020 you and 81 million Americans voted to save our democracy. That’s why Donald Trump isn’t just a former president, he is a defeated former president,” Biden said as he took on a noticeably new, more aggressive tone.

“And it’s not hyperbole, now you need to literally vote to save democracy again,” he added.

Biden pulled no punches in declaring the GOP an existential threat to American democracy and lamented what he see as dangerous changes within the Republican Party.

“What’s happened is they are not many real Republicans anymore. By the way, your sitting governor is a Republican you can deal with. We disagree. No, no, I’m serious. But at least he’s within the mainstream of the Republican Party,” said Biden, offering kind words for outgoing Gov. Larry Hogan (D-MD). Hogan has recently called the Republican nominee to replace him, Dan Cox, a “QAnon Wacko” who is “mentally unstable.”

Biden continued, saying, “I respect conservative Republicans. I don’t respect these MAGA Republicans.”

“Folks. Everybody thinks I’m exaggerating when I say this, but they’re coming after your Social Security as well. Do you think I’m kidding?” he added before ripping into Sens. Ron Johnson (R-WI) and Rick Scott (R-FL) who have offered proposed cutbacks to the program as a means of keeping it financially solvent.

Biden also tore into “MAGA Republicans” over abortion rights, a topic Democrats believe will help to energize their base and turn out voters.

“How extreme are these MAGA Republicans? Just look what has happened since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Red state after red state has raced to pass the most restrictive abortion limitations imaginable, even without exception for rape and incest,” Biden said, adding:

But these MAGA Republicans won’t stop there. They want a national ban. They want to pass a legislative national ban in the Congress. If the MAGA Republicans win control of Congress, it won’t matter where you live, you won’t have the right to choose anywhere, anywhere.

