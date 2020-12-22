President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday laughed at a Fox News reporter who asked him about his son, Hunter Biden, calling him a “one-horse pony” for the shouted question.

The exchange came when Fox News’ Peter Doocy shouted a question at Biden at the end of a press conference, asking him, “Do you still think the stories from the fall about your son, Hunter, were Russian disinformation campaign and a smear campaign, like you said?”

Biden paused for a moment at the beginning of the question, before laughing. He turned his back to walk away while Doocy was mid-sentence, saying “Yes, yes, yes!”

“God love you, man! You’re a one-horse pony, I’ve got to tell you. … I promise you, my Justice Department will be totally on its own in making judgments about how they should proceed,” Biden said.

Watch above via C-SPAN.

