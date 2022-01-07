President Joe Biden finally responded to multiple shouted inquiries about Covid-19 on Friday, saying he does not believe the virus is “here to stay” in its present form.

“Mr. President, should Americans prepare to live with Covid forever, sir?” A reporter shouted to the president at the end of his press conference in the White House. As she repeated the question, more reporters joined the chorus, prompting Biden to chuckle before responding.

“No, I don’t think Covid is here to stay. But I think having Covid in the environment here and in the world is probably here to stay. But Covid as we’re dealing with it now is not here to stay. The new normal doesn’t have to be. We have so many new tools we’re developing … that can contain Covid and other strains of Covid.”

Other administration officials have suggested the virus will be a long-term presence in the country, including Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, who said last month she believed the virus was “likely to become an endemic disease.”

“The new normal is not going to be what it is now,” Biden added on Friday, without specifying how he believed the dynamic might change in the future. “It’s going to be better.”

Watch above via Fox News.

