‘Biden Looking Better Than Ever!’ Joe Scarborough Gushes Over ‘BRUTAL’ Poll Showing Trump Getting ‘Crushed’

Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough gushed about a “brutal” poll showing President Joe Biden “crushing” ex-President Donald Trump even with a third-party run in the mix — citing Mediaite in the process.

In an item Thursday entitled “Brutal New Poll Shows Trump Losing Big to Biden, Even With Third Party Spoiler,” Isacc Schorr wrote:

A new Monmouth University poll suggests that former president Donald Trump would be easily dispatched by President Joe Biden in a 2024 rematch of the 2020 presidential election, even if Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) were to mount a third party bid that most analysts believe would hamper the Biden campaign.

On Friday morning’s edition of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, Scarborough celebrated the poll, and mocked “bed-wetting” Democrats who can’t say yes to good news:

JOE SCARBOROUGH: So we have everybody whining about how Joe Biden’s going to do so terribly. And with everybody whining about a third party candidate with everybody whining about everything, because this is what the Democrats do. As the Obama administration, when they were campaign talked about bedwetting, excessive bedwetting going on there. And the polls, we showed a poll yesterday showing that Donald Trump losing, losing by five points to Joe Biden, 49 to 44%. Another one came out, which Mediaite said it, calls a brutal, BRUTAL poll showing Joe Biden crushing Donald Trump even with a third party candidate. MIKA BRZEZINSKI: Well, that’s the interesting part here. Despite having some concerns about both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump. New polling shows most Americans are not open to voting for a third party ticket in 2024. In the latest Monmouth University survey, just 30% of registered voters say they would definitely or probably consider voting third party if Biden and Trump are the leading names on the 2024 ballot. As for how a nameless third party ticket could impact a 2024 rematch between the current and former president, the poll shows it may actually help Biden without a third party option. The survey shows Biden beating Trump by seven points, 47% to 40%, with a third party ticket on the ballot ballot. Biden’s victory over Trump grows to nine points, 37% to 28%. JOE SCARBOROUGH: So Wille, looking at this. I mean, first of all, mean this is second day. We have polls up that show Joe Biden easily beating Donald Trump, thumping him. And on this third party value, we’re all thinking it’s going to hurt Joe Biden. It’s going to hurt Joe Biden, people there with Donald Trump. It doesn’t look that way here and it doesn’t look this way in some other polls. It looks like people are saying, I don’t like Donald Trump at all. Give me another option. I’ll never vote for Joe Biden. I’ll never vote for a Democrat, but give me a third party option. And we actually see there there’s some actual softness in Donald Trump’s numbers and Joe Biden looking better than ever!

Watch above via MSNBC’s Morning Joe.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com