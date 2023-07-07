Biden National Security Advisor Says Ukraine Pledged To Use Cluster Bombs In ‘A Very Careful Way’ To Minimize Civilian Deaths

President Joe Biden‘s National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan defended the White House’s decision to send Ukraine cluster munitions because the country’s leaders pledged to minimize civilian deaths while using them in the war against Russia — and had a strong incentive to do so, since it involved their own people.

News broke on Friday that the administration plans to circumvent longstanding U.S. policy by sending Ukraine cluster munitions. These weapons are small frag bombs capable of spreading multiple explosives over a large area.

Previously, the White House declined to send the Ukrainian military this type of munitions. Over 100 counties have also signed treaties barring their usage on the battlefield and production.

However, Sullivan told reporters during a White House press briefing that Ukraine gave a written pledge to use the weapons in “a very careful way” aimed at minimizing the risk to civilians.

“Ukraine has provided written assurances that it is going to use these in a very careful way that is aimed at minimizing any risk to civilians,” said Sullivan. “Ukraine, the democratically elected government of Ukraine, has every incentive to minimize risk to civilians because it’s their citizens. It’s Ukrainians who they are trying to protect and defend.”

The decision to send Kyiv these munitions comes as the recent Ukrainian counteroffensive has slowed due to Russian soldiers becoming more entrenched around key cities such as Bakhmut.

“This is not Ukraine taking these and going and using them in the Middle East or in Southeast Asia or in some faraway land,” Sullivan added. “They’re using them on their territory to defend their territory. So we believe that they’re highly motivated to do this.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com