Biden: ‘No Clear Evidence’ Putin is Pulling Back Troops From Ukraine

President Joe Biden on Thursday said there is “no clear evidence” Russian President Vladimir Putin has been pulling back troops from Ukraine.

Coming back on stage after walking off following taking questions from reporters after he gave a speech announcing the release of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve amid the increase in gas prices, Biden said, “The question whether he’s pulling back his forces depends on how you read exactly what’s going on.”

Biden continued:

Thus far there is no clear evidence that he’s pulling all of his forces out Ukraine. There is also evidence that he is beefing up his troops down in the Donbas area. Depending on your view of Putin, I’m a little skeptical. It’s an open question whether he’s actually pulling back and going to say I’m just going to focus on the Donbas [in Eastern Ukraine] and not worried about the rest of the country. I’m a skeptic. But I don’t have proof that in fact he is not going — he’s taking a pause doing all he can to use all the troops he has in the Donbas and continue to keep an eye on and try to move beyond the rest of the country. Don’t know the answer, but it appears so far that he has not pulled all – idea he’s pulling all the troops from around Kyiv and moving south, there’s no evidence that he’s done that.

Last week, Biden expressed skepticism that Russia was scaling back its forces from Kyiv.

“I don’t read anything into it until I see what their actions are,” he said.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com