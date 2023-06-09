Biden Peppered With Shouted Questions About Trump Indictments As He Boards Air Force One

President Joe Biden was peppered with shouted questions about ex-President Donald Trump’s indictment on at least 7 counts related to an Espionage Act investigation.

Trump himself broke the blockbuster news Thursday that he has been indicted in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into his retention of classified documents under the Espionage Act, news that shook the political world.

On Friday morning, President Biden departed the White House for Joint Base Andrews via motorcade, denying reporters the chance to shout questions.

But reporters did shout questions to Biden as he boarded Air Force One en route to North Carolina, where he and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will tour Rocky Mount Community College and discuss training programs.

Biden did not respond, according to a pool report:

At 10:36 am the motorcade pulled up to the AF1 steps (lower stairs and big plane for those tracking). Exiting the Beast alone, POTUS did not respond to pool’s shouted questions on the Trump indictment. He wore the Aviators and a blue suit.

Pool has not seen the First Lady. The White House says she was already aboard before POTUS. We are taxiing at 10:44, wheels up shortly. Next stop: Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, in Goldsboro, NC. From the WH: Greeting the President upon arrival at Joint Base Andrews: Colonel William McDonald, Vice Commander, 89th Airlift Wing Mrs. Diana McDonald, Spouse of Colonel McDonald

The subject of the investigations into Trump came up Thursday before the news broke, at a joint press conference with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of the United Kingdom.

NBC’s Peter Alexander asked, “Mr. President, what do you say to Americans to convince them that they should trust the independence and fairness of the Justice Department when your predecessor, Donald Trump, repeatedly attacks it?”

“Because you notice I have never once — not one single time — suggested to the Justice Department what they should do or not do, relative to bringing a charge or not bringing a charge. I’m honest,” Biden said.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com