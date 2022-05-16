Biden Praises Police Officer Slain While Shooting Suspected Buffalo Shooter

President Joe Biden praised the Buffalo police officer who was killed while shooting the alleged suspect behind the Buffalo supermarket shooting on Saturday.

Payton Gendron allegedly killed 10 people and wounded three others at Tops Friendly Markets. Police said that the shooting was racially-motivated hate crime.

“We pay tribute to all law enforcement officers and their families who understand what it takes, what’s at risk, to save and protect all of us,” said Biden during a White House ceremony giving the Medal of Valor to public safety officers. “That includes paying tribute to the Buffalo police officer, Aaron Slater, who gave his life trying to save others when a gunman shot and killed 10 innocent people in the grocery store in Buffalo on Saturday.

“He was actually able to shoot the assailant twice, he had on a bulletproof vest and he lost his life in the process. No one understands more than all of you here today the pain and anguish those families in Buffalo feel. When it happens, at least in my experience, you feel like you’re pulled into a black hole inside your chest and everything … everything … you can’t. And it’s hard.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

