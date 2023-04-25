Biden Press Secretary Walks Back Non-Answer On Whether Biden Plans to Serve Full Eight Years

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre walked back an odd reply during a briefing on Tuesday, in which she declined to directly answer whether or not President Joe Biden plans to serve a full eight years.

“Does the president plan to serve all eight years,” a reporter asked, following Biden’s official reelection campaign announcement earlier in the day.

“I’m not I’m just not going to get ahead of the president. That’s something for him to decide. I’m just not going to get ahead of it,” Jean-Pierre replied.

“And there’s a 2024 campaign. Anything related to that. I would refer you to that,” she concluded and moved on.

"Does the president plan to serve all eight years?" Press Sec: "That's something for him to decide" pic.twitter.com/l81cwngDSh — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) April 25, 2023

While Jean-Pierre has repeatedly made clear she would not answer questions related to Biden’s reelection from the White House podium, which would be a violation of the Hatch Act, she quickly took to Twitter to clear up her statement.

As you know, we take following the law seriously. So I wanted to be sure that I didn't go into 2024 more than is appropriate under the law. But I can confirm that if re-elected, @POTUS would serve all 8 years. https://t.co/n9OfMV4D1Y — Karine Jean-Pierre (@PressSec) April 25, 2023

“As you know, we take following the law seriously. So I wanted to be sure that I didn’t go into 2024 more than is appropriate under the law. But I can confirm that if re-elected, @POTUS would serve all 8 years,” Jean-Pierre tweeted. Biden’s age and questions about his fitness have repeatedly been raised by critics and allies alike.

Notably, the Hatch Act, which bans executive branch employees from engaging in political activity on the job, would not preclude commenting on the president completing his term.

