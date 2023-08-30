Biden Reacts to Mitch McConnell Freezing, Says He Will Get In Touch With ‘His Friend’ Soon: ‘Not a Joke’

President Joe Biden took questions in the White House on Wednesday after addressing the hurricane moving over the southeastern United States and wrapped his remarks by offering Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) some well-wishing.

McConnell, the top-ranking Republican in the U.S. Senate, appeared to freeze again earlier on Wednesday after being asked if he would seek reelection in 2026.

McConnell’s health has become a hot topic of conversation among politicos after McConnell experienced a similar episode last month, which his staff attributed to dehydration. Both incidents come in the wake of McConnell, 81, taking an extended leave of absence to recover from a fall that left him with a concussion.

“By the way, I just heard literally coming out and Mitch is a friend, as you know, not a joke. Well, you know, people don’t believe that the case, but we have disagreements politically, but he’s a good friend,” Biden said as he ended the press conference.

“So, I’m going to try to get in touch with him later this afternoon. I don’t know enough to know. Thank you,” Biden concluded.

“Do you think he’s fit to serve and should run for reelection,” a reporter could be heard yelling as questions continued to fly at the president.

“Are you running?” Biden said turning to his Homeland Security secretary who was on hand for the disaster briefing.

”I am not sir,” replied Alejandro Mayorkas as Biden walked off.

Watch the full clip above via CNN.

