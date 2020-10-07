Biden Reacts to New Trump Video: ‘A Travesty’ to Deal With Covid Like ‘Something Not to Be Worried About’
Joe Biden criticized President Donald Trump Wednesday for how he talked about how coronavirus recovery in a new video.
Trump said he feels great in the video recorded outside the White House and even went so far as to say, “I think this was a blessing from God that I caught it. This was a blessing in disguise.”
Joe Biden on President Trump saying getting COVID-19 was a "blessing in disguise": "I think it's a travesty."
More here: https://t.co/nxL5h4EuVS pic.twitter.com/XuR3M77mmF
— NBC 6 South Florida (@nbc6) October 7, 2020
Biden was asked about the video in Delaware today, and he started by saying, “I’ve gotta think before I speak on this one.”
He continued, “I think it’s a tragedy the president deals with covid like it is something not to be worried about when already 210,000 people have died. I think it’s a travesty.”
