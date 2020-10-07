Joe Biden criticized President Donald Trump Wednesday for how he talked about how coronavirus recovery in a new video.

Trump said he feels great in the video recorded outside the White House and even went so far as to say, “I think this was a blessing from God that I caught it. This was a blessing in disguise.”

Joe Biden on President Trump saying getting COVID-19 was a "blessing in disguise": "I think it's a travesty." More here: https://t.co/nxL5h4EuVS pic.twitter.com/XuR3M77mmF — NBC 6 South Florida (@nbc6) October 7, 2020

Biden was asked about the video in Delaware today, and he started by saying, “I’ve gotta think before I speak on this one.”

He continued, “I think it’s a tragedy the president deals with covid like it is something not to be worried about when already 210,000 people have died. I think it’s a travesty.”

