Biden Reacts to New Trump Video: ‘A Travesty’ to Deal With Covid Like ‘Something Not to Be Worried About’

By Josh FeldmanOct 7th, 2020, 7:48 pm

Joe Biden criticized President Donald Trump Wednesday for how he talked about how coronavirus recovery in a new video.

Trump said he feels great in the video recorded outside the White House and even went so far as to say, “I think this was a blessing from God that I caught it. This was a blessing in disguise.”

Biden was asked about the video in Delaware today, and he started by saying, “I’ve gotta think before I speak on this one.”

He continued, “I think it’s a tragedy the president deals with covid like it is something not to be worried about when already 210,000 people have died. I think it’s a travesty.”

