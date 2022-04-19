President Joe Biden told former President Barack Obama he will seek reelection in 2024, according to a report Tuesday in the Hill.

“[Biden] wants to run and he’s clearly letting everyone know,” said one of the sources in the report, which cited multiple people familiar with the conversations between Obama and Biden.

“I believe he thinks he’s the only one who can beat Trump. I don’t think he thinks there’s anyone in the Democratic party who can beat Trump and that’s the biggest factor,” another source is quoted as commenting on Biden’s plans to run again.

Biden recently hosted Obama at a White House reception and pundits and observers believe Obama is likely to play an increasing role in Democratic politics as the party tries to improve its messaging and standing ahead of the November midterms.

Biden’s approval rating is currently underwater as record inflation, rising crime and a major foreign war shake Americans’ confidence in his leadership.

A RealClearPolitics average of polls shows only 41 percent of Americans have a favorable opinion of Biden, while almost 52 percent view him unfavorably. Former President Donald Trump averaged a 40.5 percent approval rating and 54 percent disapproval rating during his first year in office.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com