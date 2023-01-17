Biden Rips GOP and Trump Insurrection in MLK Church Speech: ‘Everyone Thought Democracy Was Settled — Not For African Americans’

President Joe Biden included a blistering reference to ex-President Donald Trump and his Republican adherents in his speech at Ebenezer Baptist Church honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

On Sunday, to mark the MLK Day holiday, President Biden became the first sitting president to deliver a sermon at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia, which was Dr. King’s church.

The address was much more personal than the forceful speeches he delivered after the 2020 election and before the midterms, but it did contain an unmistakeable reference to Trump and the insurrection — as well as the election-denying wave that continues — without naming them:

And the fact is that, you know, I stand here at a critical juncture for the United States and the world, in my view. We’re at a what I — some of my colleagues are tired of hearing me saying — but we’re at what we call an “inflection point,” one of those points in world history where what happens in the last few years and will happen in the next 6 or 8 years, they’re going to determine what the world looks like the next 30 to 40 years. It happened after World War Two. It’s happening again. The world is changing. There’s much at stake. Much at stake. And, you know, the fact is that this is the time of choosing. This is the time of choosing direct choices we have. Are we a people who will choose democracy over autocracy? Couldn’t ask that question 15 years ago. Everyone thought democracy was settled. Not for African Americans. But democracy, as an institutional structure, was settled. But it’s not. It’s not. We have to choose a community over chaos. Are we the people who are going to choose love over hate? These are the vital questions of our time and the reason why I’m here as your President. I believe Dr. King’s life and legacy show us the way we should pay attention. I really do. (Applause.)

Watch above via The White House.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com