Biden Rips Republicans Threatening ‘Blood in the Streets’ If Trump Indicted In Speech to Small Private Fundraiser

President Joe Biden tore into Republicans at a small private DNC fundraiser, ripping the threat of “blood in the streets” if former President Donald Trump is criminally indicted.

On Thursday afternoon, the president spoke to a small gathering of around 40 people at the home of Henry Laufer and Marsha Laufer, during which he took aim at “MAGA Republicans” as has become his habit.

The chunk included a reference to threats of varying explicitness — from the likes of Sen. Lindsey Graham and Trump himself — if Trump is charged:

And one of the things that I think is really important is that — you know, the press is here, and they sometimes, legitimately — legitimately criticize me a lot, legitimately. But one of the things they talk about — when I talk about MAGA Republicans, I’m not just talking about Trump, I’m talking about those folks who have a different view of how the institutions should function. They’re very much up for grabs right now, the institutions — whether or not the Supreme Court — what legitimacy it has, what it should have; what the Congress can and can’t do. And, you know, we ta- — when I talked about there are some extremes within the other party — and this is not your father’s Republican Party. This is a different party than when you started helping me years ago. It’s a very different party. And, you know, when you — when you defend people who broke down doors in the Capitol and tried to turn around an election and ended up with some police being dead, and when you defend them as patriots, there’s something different about what’s out there. When you hear Republicans talking about “if certain things happen, there’ll be riots in the street and there’ll be blood on the streets,” it — it’s just — it’s not consistent with who we are as a democracy. And when you see the continuation of the notion of failing to recognize the legitimacy of an election when there’s not a single thread of evidence to suggest it was anything other than legitimate, it’s — it’s a dangerous trend. And the fact of the matter is that, you know, the MAGA Republicans have a very different view of where they want to take the country.

The bulk of Biden’s speech focused on his administration’s agenda and accomplishments and featured many familiar beats.

