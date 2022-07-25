Biden Rips Trump for Doing Nothing While ‘Law Enforcement Officers’ Endured ‘Medieval Hell,’ ‘Dripping in Blood’ on Jan. 6

President Joe Biden tore into former President Donald Trump on Monday over his lack of action during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol to help the embattled police officers.

“You can’t be pro-insurrection and pro-cop,” Biden said in rare remarks aimed directly at Trump. “You can’t be pro-insurrection and pro-democracy. You can’t be pro-insurrection and pro-American.”

Biden’s speech appeared to take aim at Trump’s scheduled speech Tuesday before the America First Policy Institute, which is reportedly going to focus on law and order.

“President Trump sees a nation in decline that is driven, in part, by rising crime and communities becoming less safe under Democrat policies,” Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich said in a statement to NBC News.

“His remarks will highlight the policy failures of Democrats, while laying out an America First vision for public safety that will surely be a defining issue during the midterms and beyond,” Budowich added.

“Every day we rely on law enforcement to save lives. Then, on January 6, we relied on law enforcement to save our democracy,” Biden added in his remarks to a conference for Black law enforcement officials.

Biden spoke to the conference virtually as he is still recovering from Covid-19.

Biden’s remarks followed last Thursday’s prime time hearing which detailed Trump’s lack of action on Jan. 6 as the U.S. Capitol was attacked while Congress worked to certify the 2020 election — an event Trump was trying to stop.

“We saw what happened: the Capitol Police, the DC Metropolitan Police, other law enforcement agencies were attacked and assaulted before our very eyes. Speared. Sprayed. Stomped on. Brutalized. Lives were lost,” Biden continued, adding:

And for three hours, the defeated former President of the United States watched it all happen as he sat in the comfort of the private dining room next to the Oval Office. While he was doing that, brave law enforcement officers were subject to the medieval hell for three hours, dripping in blood, surrounded by carnage

A bipartisan Senate report on Jan. 6 concluded that 7 people died as a result of the attack on the U.S. Capitol by pro-Trump rioters and some 150 law enforcement officers were injured.

Watch the full clip above

