President-elect Joe Biden’s attempt to raise funds for his own transition into the White House is prompting bipartisan ridicule from politicos who question whether the funds could be better spent elsewhere.

Biden took to Twitter on Friday to highlight the effort, which began earlier in the week as an appeal to high-dollar donors. “Here’s the deal,” said a message from Biden’s account. “Because President Trump refuses to concede and is delaying the transition, we have to fund it ourselves and need your help. If you’re able, chip in to help fund the Biden-Harris transition.”

“Here’s the deal: you’re giving your rich donors everything they want so ask them,” one user wrote in response. Another wrote, “Why don’t ask your Lincoln Project friends for some of the tens of millions they pocketed? Instead of squeezing people without jobs and healthcare.”

I’ll give you the money in the form of a tax credit if you qualify for a Pell grant and agree to open a business in a neighborhood we’d like to see gentrified. https://t.co/fzqX0FOIUR — Jeremy Repanich (@racefortheprize) November 20, 2020

This is enraging. You need to sue Trump and stop begging regular people for coins. https://t.co/hZIWvsa2Pw — Untitled Brooke Obie Project (@BrookeObie) November 20, 2020

cancel my student debt and i’ll think about it https://t.co/CVIavR48So — aleksander chan (@aleksnotalex) November 20, 2020

Are you really asking for $$$. https://t.co/KCzIUtL9Qv — Yung Fred (@WaywardWinifred) November 20, 2020

This is the weirdest gofundme I’ve ever seen. https://t.co/8NVyJZhNw1 — Louie Mantia, Jr. (@Mantia) November 20, 2020

Why don’t ask your Lincoln Project friends for some of the tens of millions they pocketed? Instead of squeezing people without jobs and healthcare… https://t.co/a8xsSNdtSB — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) November 20, 2020

Here’s the deal: you’re giving your rich donors everything they want so ask them https://t.co/vTZjLdsI4t — Eoin Higgins (@EoinHiggins_) November 20, 2020

The issue arose this month after the General Services Administration said it would not “ascertain” that Biden had won the November election. The declaration is worth close to $9 million in federal funding for his transition team, which can be applied to expenses that include office space and supplies. The impasse is likely to continue until at least December 14, when presidential electors are scheduled to cast their votes for president. Certificates recording the results of that vote must be delivered to the Senate by December 23.

Sources familiar with the fundraising effort said earlier this week that Biden’s team set a goal of raising $10 million, and had obtained more than $8 million before Friday.

