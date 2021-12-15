President Joe Biden told residents of Dawson Springs, Kentucky, that the federal government will cover all costs associated with the cleanup from last weekend’s devastating tornado outbreak as he toured the damage Wednesday.

Biden promised, “And we’re going to get every single thing you need. And I’m going to make sure the federal government does what’s needed. At the state’s request, four FEMA search and rescue teams are working near Kentucky right now. For those without power, FEMA has already provided 6 generators. The Army Corps of Engineers has a temporary power install team to… to assist if needed.”

He commented that the people in the region are already being provided clean drinking water and tens of thousands of meals. He then promised that the federal government will pick up the tab associated with the cleanup of the area for the next month.

Biden added:

I just approved the request that I wasn’t sure I had the authority to do, but turns out I do. The government is going to cover 100 percent of the cost. 100 percent of the cost for the first 30 days for all the emergency work, from clearing everything, to — every single cost, the federal government is going to take care of. And it includes debris removal, cost of overtime in law enforcement, emergency service personnel and shelter

The president made the remarks after spending the afternoon touring devastation in multiple areas of Western Kentucky with Gov. Andy Beshear.

More than 100 people remain missing in Kentucky while 74 have been declared dead. The tornado outbreak which hit the state Saturday also affected communities in Arkansas, Illinois, Missouri, and Tennessee.

The White House approved emergency declarations for Illinois and Tennessee on Monday.

