Biden Says He Nominated Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson ‘To Bring The Country Together’

President Joe Biden said he nominated Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court because he wanted “to bring the country together.”

The president sat for an exclusive chat with online interviewer Brian Tyler Cohen, his first — as Mr. Cohen noted — since officially announcing Judge Jackson’s nomination.

Cohen asked the president what made him choose Judge Jackson:

Well, several reasons. Number one, I committed, two years ago, that if I got elected president, I would name, if I had an opportunity, I would name the first African-American woman to the Supreme Court because I think the court should look like the country. I think it should reflect the country. And so and by the way, our administration is the most diverse administration in American history. We actually, it was pointed out to me, if you look around, you can see, but there’s more women in my administration than there are men. The point is that I want to bring the country together. That’s number one, number two, she’s brilliant.

Cohen also asked about Republicans who have already expressed opposition to Judge Jackson, in particular Senator Lindsey Graham:

MR. COHEN: Despite these qualifications, we’ve seen the usual opposition from Republicans. Lindsey Graham came out recently and said that this is a win for the radical left, which is ironic considering he himself voted to confirm her just eight months ago to the appeals court. Now what’s your message to these Republicans who seem to be settled in their opposition before even speaking with her? PRESIDENT BIDEN: I’ve been around a long time. Unfortunately, we become. So politicized in this country that. I wish it would be a different Lindsey used to be a close friend, I I just wish they’d give it a chance. There’s no basis for that assertion. But. It’s what it is.

Watch above via Brian Taylor Cohen, and watch the full interview here.

