Biden Says U.S. Has Yet to Verify Russian Forces Are Pulling Back, Warns Putin of ‘Bloody, Destructive War’

President Joe Biden addressed the country on Tuesday to give an update regarding fears of an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine – a move observers worry could plunge Europe into a wider conflict.

Biden began by saying that his administration is “ready with diplomacy, to engage in diplomacy with Russia” but warned that the U.S. is ready to take all necessary measures to repel any Russian moves into Ukraine.

“The United States has put on the table concrete ideas to establish the security environment in Europe. Proposing new arms control measures, new transparency measures, news strategic stability measures,” Biden said. “We’re willing to make practical result-oriented steps that can advance our common security”

Biden warned that the U.S. was not willing to “sacrifice basic principles.” Adding that “nations have a right to sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Biden then said that the U.S. has not yet been able to verify Russian statements that they were pulling back some troops.

“The Russian defense minister reported today that some military units are leaving their positions near Ukraine,” Biden said. “That would be good. But we have not yet verified that.”

“That’s why I’ve asked several times that all Americans in Ukraine leave now before it’s too late to leave safely,” he continued.

Biden then offered a message to the Russian people. “Let me be equally clear about what we’re not doing. The United States and NATO are not a threat to Russia. Ukraine is not a threatening Russia.”

“World War II was a war of necessity. If Russia attacks Ukraine, it would be a war of choice or a war without cause or reason,” he concluded.

Biden went on to warn Russia and Vladimir Putin of the costs of war. “If Russia does invade in the days and weeks ahead, the human costs for Ukraine will be immense.”

“The world will not forget that Russia chose needless death and destruction. Invading Ukraine will prove to be a self-inflicted wound,” the president concluded.

Biden reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to NATO, of which Ukraine is not a member. “An attack against one NATO country is an attack against all of us,” he said.

“But let there be no doubt that if Russia commits this breach by invading Ukraine, responsible nations around the world will not hesitate to respond,” the president concluded. “We do not stand for freedom where it is at risk today will pay a steeper price tomorrow.”

Watch Biden’s full speech above from Fox News

