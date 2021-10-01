Biden Speaks After Meeting With House Democrats on His Agenda: ‘We’re Going to Get This Done — It Doesn’t Matter When’

President Joe Biden met Friday with House Democrats amid crucial negotiations over two major pieces of legislation.

After that meeting, the president briefly stopped as reporters shouted out questions.

“I’m telling you, we’re going to get this done,” he said.

Biden turned away to leave as reporters called out asking when it would happen.

He turned back and said, “It doesn’t matter when. It doesn’t matter whether it’s in six minutes, six days, or six weeks. We’re going to get it done.”

Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema have opposed the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill, while House progressives want to take that up before the vote on the bipartisan infrastructure deal.

CNN correspondent Ryan Nobles reported on air Friday that this is not going to happen today, but “from what the lawmakers are telling us as they exit this room, the president made it clear that he does not need that bipartisan bill passed this week, as what was originally the plan after moderates pushed for that.”

BIDEN from inside the room, per a source familiar: “Even a smaller bill can make historic investments.” Infrastructure bill “ain’t going to happen until we reach an agreement on the next piece of legislation.” — Tony Romm (@TonyRomm) October 1, 2021

Biden told House Dems in closed door meeting that he doesn’t have the majorities of FDR and LBJ and noted the 50/50 Senate – and suggested a human infrastructure bill at $1.9 – $2.2 trillion could result from talks and still be a huge investment, per sources in room. — Ben Siegel (@bensiegel) October 1, 2021

