Biden Spox Jean-Pierre Bristles at Fox News Reporter Over Twitter Outrage: ‘You Definitely Mischaracterized What I Said’

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre bristled at Fox News White House Correspondent Jacqui Heinrich over a question that Jean-Pierre said “definitely mischaracterized” KJP’s remarks about Twitter under Elon Musk’s stewardship.

Conservative media and political figures have seized on recent remarks in which Jean-Pierre told reporters that President Joe Biden’s administration is “keeping a close eye on” Twitter during Musk’s tenure for the company to “take action” against misinformation and hate.

At Monday’s White House briefing, Jean-Pierre took exception when Heinrich asked a question about those remarks, which have been portrayed on Fox News as “Orwellian”:

Q Real fast, Karine? Just real quick, on Twitter, because you guys said you’re keeping a close eye on Elon Musk’s ownership. And I’ve — this is the first time we’ve talked to you since he released the files a few days ago. Is it the White House view that decisions at Twitter were made appropriately in terms of decisions to censor this reporting ahead of the election? MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Let me — you see — you mischaracterize, actually, what I — what I actually said, and took it out of context when you asked your question. Look, when I answered the question — and I already — I actually already addressed this — about how the White House and the administration is seeing what’s happening on Twitter, we were — we follow also what’s going on just like you guys are reporting it, just like you guys are seeing. And what I was commenting to is like, yes, we’re seeing what is happening, just like you all are seeing what’s happening with Twitter. So, just want to clear that up because you definitely mischaracterized what I said or put it out of context. And so, can you ask your question again?

Jean-Pierre went on to answer Heinrich’s question by denouncing the rise of hate speech on the platform.

At that briefing last Tuesday, Jean-Pierre told reporters that “we have always been very clear and — that when it comes to social media platforms, it is their responsibility to make sure that when it comes to misinformation, when we — when it comes to the hate that we’re seeing, that they take action, that they continue to take action.”

She added “Again, we’re all keeping a close eye on this. We’re all monitoring what’s — what’s currently occurring. And we see — you know, we see it with our own eyes of what you all are reporting and, just for ourselves, what’s happening on Twitter.”

But again, social media companies have a responsibility to prevent their platforms from being used by any user to incite violence, especially violence directed at individual communities, as we have been seeing. And the President has been very clear on calling that out. He’ll continue to do that. And we’re going to continue to monitor the situation,” Jean-Pierre said.

Watch above via The White House.

