Biden Spox Jean-Pierre Busts Out Laughing at Trump’s Psychic Declassification: ‘We All Wish We Had Magical Powers!’

The View host Whoopi Goldberg cracked up White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, who played along with a bit mocking President Donald Trump‘s claim he can declassify a document by “thinking about it.”

On Thursday’s edition of ABC’s The View, Goldberg opened the show by mocking a moment from Trump’s Hannity interview in which he told Hannity he can declassify a document “by thinking about it.”

“I’m thinking him into jail!” Goldberg cracked.

Goldberg called back to that joke later when she introduced Jean-Pierre, who came closer than she ever has to commenting on the Mar-a-Lago probe by playing along with the gag — but managed to keep in the clear:

WHOOPI GOLDBERG: Please welcome back. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. I wonder if Joe Biden has developed the ability to think things into existence now. I wonder if it’s something that happens once you become president, or whether you. Because he can, he could think a lot of folks out of there. He could just think about this. Does this happen to… KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: (laughing) I didn’t know where you were going to go with that question… SUNNY HOSTIN: Can he un-classify things by thinking about it. KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: Yeah, just thinking about it, just thinking about it… JOY BEHAR: Magical powers! KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: We all wish we had magical powers. I’m sure! Well, as you know, I can’t say much about any investigation, but of course, the president believes that it is important to properly handle classified information. That is something that is important to do. And as it relates to this case, I’m not going to comment on it, going to let the experts do their thing. WHOOPI GOLDBERG: Let’s do this. Let me do this to you. (pantomimes psychic projection) KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: (laughing) Yeah, I, you know, I got you, (gestures at head) it’s right in here!

Watch above via ABC.

