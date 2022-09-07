Biden Spox Jean-Pierre Tears Into Trump Over Family Separation While Smacking Down Ted Cruz Invitation to Border

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre blasted the Trump administration’s family separation policy while smacking down Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz‘s invitation to visit the southern border.

At Tuesday’s press briefing, veteran Dallas Morning News White House Correspondent Todd Gillman asked Jean-Pierre if she would entertain Cruz’s invitation, which he issued during an episode of his podcast last weekend.

Jean-Pierre vehemently declined the offer, and used the opportunity to slam Trump’s zero-tolerance policy for good measure:

MR. GILLMAN: Thanks, Karine. I want to ask you about the question about migrants and whether they have or haven’t been walking across the southwest border. Senator Ted Cruz has publicly invited, suggested that you come down to see that for yourself.

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Who? Wait, who?

MR. GILLMAN: Senator Ted Cruz of Texas. He’s — he’s suggested that you come down and see for yourself whether migrants are actually crossing the border by foot. Is that something that you would take him up on?

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: So I’ve been to the border. I went in 2018. I stood outside facilities where the Trump administration was separating families, tearing babies out of their mothers’ arms. Some of those kids still haven’t been reunited with their families.

And so, one thing I will say is I certainly don’t need lectures or invitations from Republicans about the border or border policies. And — you know, and I certainly won’t take advice on border from anyone who voted against securing record level of funding for the Department of Homeland Security.

And — and, you know, and while folks are sending invites, I’ll use this opportunity to — to invite him or anyone else next time to vote for record funding for DHS, as President Biden has requested. So we’ll move on.

MR. GILLMAN: And —

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Nope, we’ll move on from that.