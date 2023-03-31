Biden Spox Peppered Over Trump Indictment During Air Force One Briefing — Says Govt ‘Prepared’ For Protests

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was peppered with questions about the indictment of former President Donald Trump by reporters aboard Air Force One, and cautiously answered a few of them.

The media went into overdrive when news broke on Thursday evening that Trump has been indicted by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s grand jury investigating the circumstances around hush money payments to Stormy Daniels. According to reports, Trump faces 34 counts in the sealed indictment and will be arrested and arraigned on Tuesday.

On Friday morning, President Joe Biden spoke with reporters on the South Lawn of the White House as he prepared to board Marine One en route to Mississippi to visit those devastated by the storms in the region, and responded to multiple questions with multiple curt replies of “No comment.”

Jean-Pierre was also asked about the indictment as she gaggled aboard Air Force One, and gave careful responses that included a general reassurance that the government is “prepared” for any unrest that might erupt and a tick-tock of how the president learned the news (significant audio glitches noted):

REPORTER: Any comment on Trump’s indictment? KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: You heard from the president just earlier this morning on the South Lawn before taking off for for this trip to Mississippi. Look, we’re just not going to comment on any (audio cuts out). And I’ll just leave it there. … REPORTER: Was the president briefed on the Trump indictment? KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: Look, we found out, all of us, including the president, found out about about the news yesterday, just like every other American through the news reports. His chief of staff, Jeff Zients, let him know what occurred through media reports. Just like just (audio cuts out) found out when it was not given a heads up. Again through media reports. That’s how we learned about the (audio cuts out) … REPORTER: On the Trump indictment. Are you, is the White House concerned about the possibility of civil unrest and (inaudible) New York or elsewhere? KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: Or elsewhere. So what I will say is the president certainly and we’ve said this many times before, he supports American (audio cuts out) peacefully, and I’m just not going to get into speculations from here on what may or may not happen. Clearly prepared. And (audio cuts out) as the government is always prepared but is not going to get into speculation. … REPORTER: Lot of Republicans are accusing, they’re saying there’s some political element. I mean, do you want to respond to that at all? KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: This you’re seeing the president and the first lady (audio cuts out) Mississippi today to survey a disaster that occurred over the weekend to make sure that he is there for the community and to let them know that we are here (audio cuts out). …12 hours ago, we’re not going to comment on an ongoing case. But today, the president’s trip to Mississippi is incredibly important for that community to show that we are there for them in this terrible time.

President Biden has several stops and events planned for his trip to Mississippi that will be covered by the press pool, and his departures and arrivals are open to all credentialed reporters.

Watch above via The White House.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com