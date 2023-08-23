Biden Suggests Putin Is Behind Plane Crash Death Of Mercenary Chief

President Joe Biden spoke with reporters following the death of Wagner Chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, suggesting the Russian President Vladimir Putin was behind it.

Russian state media reported on Wednesday that the ex-coup leader Prigozhin was among nine other people who were killed in a plane crash near Moscow. Reports suggests that the plane was a private jet headed towards St. Petersburg from Moscow.

While on vacation in Lake Tahoe, Biden gave his first public reaction to Prigozhin’s death, noting that Putin was most likely behind it.

“There’s not much that happens in Russia that Putin’s not behind,” Biden said. “But I don’t know enough to know the answer. I’ve been working out for the last hour and a half.”

Watch Biden’s comments below:

🇺🇸 US President Biden's response to plane crash that killed Wagner Chief Prigozhin. pic.twitter.com/tjVjzQgpvj — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) August 23, 2023

Once a close Putin ally, Prigozhin lead a coup against the Russian Defense Ministry two months ago and planned to march his mercenaries on Moscow. However, after securing a deal negotiated through Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, Prigozhin ordered his forces to halt.

Back in July, Biden warned Prigozhin to “keep an eye on” his menu and that he should be careful what he eats, suggesting that the Wagner leader will face assassination attempts for his military rebellion.

“You may recall, when I was asked about this by you, I said I’d be careful what I rode in. I don’t know for a fact what happened, but I’m not surprised,” Biden concluded to reporters.

