Biden Taunts Trump At Democratic Fundraiser: ‘Finally Even Fox News Is Admitting I Won!’

President Joe Biden drew laughs at a Democratic fundraiser when he taunted former President Donald Trump by saying that “finally, even Fox News is admitting I won” the 2020 presidential election.

Although President Biden has not formally announced his bid for reelection, he has been very clear about his intention to run and has been previewing some of what that campaign might look like.

In a speech at a private residence Monday night, President Biden opened with his customary glad-handing and a trip down memory lane before he got down to attacking his opponents. While describing the change in modern politics, he offered an aside that hit at Trump’s refusal to admit defeat — and referenced the revelations from the Dominion defamation lawsuit filings:

(W)e have different politics these days, as you’ve all observed. You know, you may remember this. In the tw- — after the 2020 election, which, finally, even Fox News is admitting I won. (Laughter.) But — (laughs) — you think I’m kidding. (Laughter.) But, you know, it was — after that election, I predicted we were going to do well in the off-year election. We were supposed to get clobbered. We were supposed to lose in 2022 overwhelmingly, and I was sure we weren’t going to lose. And — because I think the American public has moved to a place where they’re genuinely worried about our democracy. Not a joke. That’s not hyperbole. And I made a speech at Independence Hall saying, “Democracy is at stake.” And I was very, very graphic about what was at stake. And we only lost by five votes, and we shouldn’t have lost that. They were in New York State. And we actually picked up governor seats.

Biden hit another theme that he’s woven through his speeches since the State of the Union address that was widely seen as a soft launch for his campaign, protecting federal programs like Medicare and Social Security, while deriding the “distinguished lady from the mountains of Georgia” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a favorite GOP villain for Democrats:

I was standing in the State of the Union and I — and I must tell you, I’ve been a — in the Congress for so long, I feel comfortable standing before, just like I ma- — I made many speeches before the Congress. And I was laying out what I was going to — doing. I said, “And there’s a desire to cut Social Security and Medicare.” And the distinguished lady from — (laughter) — from Georgia — the mountains of Georgia — started yelling, “Liar! Liar! Liar!” And that generated — by the way, the last time anybody did that, they got censured for doing it. Okay? And then five or six others started, “Liar! Liar! Liar!” And I said, “You don’t want to cut Social Security and Medicare?” “No, we don’t.” I said, “Everybody who doesn’t” — and I never thought I’d negotiate with the whole Congress. (Laughter.) I said, “Anybody in this — in the Congress here who doesn’t want to cut Social Security and Medicare, stand up and holler.” And they all stood up hollering, “We won’t cut it.” And then I polled them. They were all on camera. (Laughter.) So I hope they keep their commitment and not cut it.

According to The White House, the fundraiser at a private residence hosted approximately 40 attendees, and was expected to raise $1 million for the Democratic National Committee and the Democratic Grassroots Victory Fund.

Biden’s full remarks are available here.

