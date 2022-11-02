Biden TORCHES DeSantis As ‘Donald Trump Incarnate’ — Slams Republicans Over Pelosi Attack at Private Florida Fundraiser

President Joe Biden tore into Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, dubbing him “Donald Trump incarnate” and including him in a blistering condemnation of the conditions around the attack on Paul Pelosi that targeted Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

During a busy Florida swing Tuesday, President Biden spoke at a private fundraiser hosted by Scott Schlesinger and Annie Schlesinger, at which he hit on some familiar themes, but also rolled out a few new ones.

The president told the crowd of 70 or so donors the reason he decided to run after Trump’s infamous “very fine people” remark, but used a less-often-told version of the story that included a detail about his grandson showing him a funeral photo with a sick caption, and pivoted to DeSantis by calling him “Donald Trump incarnate”:

But he took out his cellphone, and he showed me a picture of me walking out of the Cathedral of St. Anthony’s with my hand on the hand-draped [flag-draped] casket of my son, who won the Bronze Star and the Consicuo- — Conspicuous Service Medal, and was a Major in the United States Army and the Attorney General of Delaware. And I had my hand on him, my little guy, who was then — I guess he was 13 — 12, 13 years old. And I had my hand under his chin, because I used to hold my son that way. My — and we’re walking out with the flag-draped coffin. There’s a picture. And the title underneath it said “Biden molests another child.” And so, that’s when I decided to run — when they asked me to do it, knowing what they — because their whole lives — entire lives I’ve either been a senator, a Vice President, or now a President. So they knew what was coming; it wasn’t going to be a shock to them. The point I’m making in telling you this is Charlie is running against Donald Trump incarnate. This guy is not — he fits — he doesn’t fit any of the categories I’ve talked about. The way he deals, the way he denies, the way he — You know, they talk about Charlie, they talk about — you know, I always say, “Democracy is on the ballot.” I literally mean it. Not hyperbole.

Later in his remarks, the president blasted Republicans over the Pelosi attack for contributing to the false grievances that he believes fueled it and for joking and lying about it in the aftermath, and singled out DeSantis for “demonizing” various groups and individuals:

And look what happened — I’ve been talking to Nancy Pelosi. Look what happened. And look at the response — the so-called response from Republicans, making jokes about it and/or saying, “Well, you know, it’s not because of what’s being said and not said.” The reason why people are doing what they’re doing — there’s a lot of unstable people in a population as large as ours. When they hear every single day these outrageous lies — these outrageous lies across the board about everything; when they look at the Internet and see what’s being said stated and talk about, you know, where we keep children in basements to molest them and all these kinds of things — look what’s happened. And think however this guy is demonizing LBGTQ [LGBTQ] population. Think how his opponent is demonizing anyone who disagrees with him. And so you wonder why — how this guy came breaking into Paul — and Paul is a friend, as — as is Nancy. I’ve known them for years and years. How can you — how can you be surprised? The guy purchases a hammer to kneecap the number three in line to be President of the United States of America — number two in line, I should say, to be the United — President of the United States of America. And nobody on that party condemns it for exactly what it is. Says it’s not beca- — because when I made a comment about this is to be expected when you have leaders of the other party condoning the kind of conduct that is — that I’ve just discussed and others.

The president also headlined a rally for Crist and Rep. Val Demings, who is running to unseat Sen. Marco Rubio.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com