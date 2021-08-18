The Biden administration’s ambassador to the United Nations said Tuesday the organization had directed a “very strongly-worded” statement at the Taliban about women’s rights.

“We are hearing from people in Afghanistan that they are getting threats from the Taliban,” Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield noted in an interview with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer. “And we have expressed in no uncertain terms here at the United Nations — through a very strongly worded press statement from the Security Council — that we expect the Taliban to respect human rights, including the rights of women and girls. We have also indicated that they have to be respectful of humanitarian law and that we do not expect to see that Afghanistan will become a safe haven for terrorists.

“It is not their words that we will hold them to,” she added, without specifying what consequences the terror group would face if it failed to comply with the U.N. statement. “It is their actions that we will be watching.”

Taliban fighters have reportedly been executing captured Afghan troops — a war crime under the Geneva Convention — and seeking women to become sex slaves. The group has also established roadblocks around Kabul and its international airport, locking an unknown number of international visitors into the country.

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com