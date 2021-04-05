The Biden administration highlighted an endorsement of vaccines by a top Republican leader on Monday.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has been saying in the past week that everyone should be getting the vaccine, and he has repeatedly appealed directly to hesitant Republican men.

In comments on Monday, McConnell reiterated that message and said, “I’m a Republican man, and I want to say to everyone: we need to take this vaccine.”

The Biden White House Twitter account shared the clip and tweeted, “Senator McConnell is right — and we thank him for his leadership. It’s important every American do their part and get vaccinated when it’s their turn.”

Senator McConnell is right — and we thank him for his leadership. It’s important every American do their part and get vaccinated when it’s their turn. https://t.co/EaFt3WfwLW — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 5, 2021

In the same presser earlier, McConnell also defended Dr. Anthony Fauci amid criticism from some of his Republican colleagues.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]