Biden’s Net Approval Rating Hits at All-Time Low, Is Worse Than Trump’s at Same Point in Presidency

A new poll finds President Joe Biden‘s approval rating is at a new low, and one that is worse than former President Donald Trump‘s during the same point in his term.

Morning Consult and Politico reported Wednesday the 46th president has notched his lowest net approval rating in more than a year of surveys. The poll finds,

The latest survey found that 58% of voters disapprove of Biden’s job performance and 39% approve. It marks the 46th president’s lowest approval rating and highest disapproval rating in 62 weekly surveys conducted since he took office in January 2021. For comparison, Biden’s latest numbers are worse than Donald Trump’s were at this time four years ago, when 45% approved and 52% disapproved of the former president. Biden’s popularity, or lack thereof, mirrors Trump’s standing in June 2020, when the nation was grappling with the twin crises of the pandemic and the response to the murder of George Floyd.

Morning Consult and Politico surveyed 2,006 registered voters from June 4 to June 5. The poll reported an unweighted margin of error of +/- 2 percentage points.

As if the news was not bad enough for Biden, a separate survey also released Wednesday finds his support with Black and Hispanic voters is underwater.

A Quinnipiac University survey asked, “Do you approve or disapprove of the way Joe Biden is handling his job as president?”

When broken down by racial groups, 24% of Hispanic respondents said they disapprove, while 58% said they disapprove of Biden’s job performance.

Eighteen percent said they did not know, or did not answer the question.

Biden’s support with Black Americans is also low, with 49% telling Quinnipiac they approve, and 31 percent telling the pollster they disapprove. An additional 21% of Black respondents said they did not know or did not answer the question.

Quinnipiac polled 1,576 adults from June 3 to June 6. The survey reported a margin of error of +/- 2.5 percentage points.

