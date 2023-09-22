‘Big!’ CNN Gushes About New CNN Early State Poll Showing Biden Clobbering Trump By 12 Points

CNN anchors gushed about a new CNN poll showing President Joe Biden clobbering ex-President Donald Trump in the “swingy” early primary state of New Hampshire.

CNN created a lot of buzz earlier this month with a poll that was chock full of negative data points about the president — including public opinion about his age and a slim national edge — within the margin of error — for Trump.

But a new CNN poll of New Hampshire shows considerably better news for the president — a 12-point lead over Trump and a much more solid hold on Democrats than Trump has on Republicans in the state:

Biden holds an advantage over Trump in an early read on a rematch between the two in New Hampshire, 52% to 40%, a wider edge than in most recent national polling on the matchup. The poll suggests anger toward Trump could outweigh dampened enthusiasm for another Biden term.

Biden holds a large and growing lead in the Democratic primary race in the state: 78% of likely Democratic primary voters back him while his two declared opponents stand in single digits.

Biden’s edge in a New Hampshire rematch of 2020 rests partly on stronger support among his own partisans: 94% of Democrats currently say they’d back him against Trump, while 79% of Republicans in the state now say they’d support Trump.

The poll also tested other GOP candidates head-to-head against Biden and found that not only did Biden crush them all, many voters volunteered Trump’s name rather than vote for any of his challengers:

Biden also holds double-digit leads in hypothetical New Hampshire tests against DeSantis, Ramaswamy, Pence, Scott, Haley and Christie, but substantial numbers of potential voters in each these matchups – between 9% and 16% – volunteer that they’d instead choose to vote for Trump. That comes almost entirely among Republicans, 18% of whom say they would vote for Trump in a Biden vs. Ramaswamy matchup, rising all the way up to 35% saying they would vote Trump in a Biden vs. Christie matchup.

CNN chief political analyst David Chalian was all over the network promoting and breaking down the new poll, and on Friday’s edition of CNN News Central, co-anchors John Berman and Kate Bolduan gushed about the results, with Berman exclaiming, “Look, a 12-point lead over Donald Trump in New Hampshire is big!”

He added, “Biden won by eight points, I think, but Hillary Clinton only beat Trump by a few thousand votes. So New Hampshire has been swingy in the past.”

Watch above via CNN News Central.

