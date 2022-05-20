Big Expensive Lie: Fake Trump Electors Face Millions in Fines From New Wisconsin Lawsuit

Ten illegitimate electors for ex-President Donald Trump are being sued — and could face millions of dollars in fines — in what is being called the first lawsuit of its kind.

A raft of local Wisconsin Republican officials who signed on to a fake slate of electors in the 2020 presidential election — Bob Spindell, Andrew Hitt, Kelly Ruh, Carol Brunner, Scott Grabins, Bill Feehan, Kathy Kiernan, Darryl Carlson, Pam Travis, and Mary Buestrin — are named in a suit that seeks to block them from submitting fake elector papers in the future, to stop them from ever serving as electors, and to fine each of them up to $200,000.00.

From The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel:

Two of Wisconsin’s presidential electors filed a sweeping lawsuit Tuesday seeking to fine 10 Republicans who posed as members of the Electoral College after Donald Trump lost to Joe Biden. The Democrats who brought the lawsuit in Dane County Circuit Court are also seeking to punish two attorneys who worked on the effort. They want a judge to award all involved up to $200,000 apiece in damages to ensure the losing side in future elections doesn’t file official-looking paperwork with Congress claiming to be the winner. The lawsuit appears to be the first of its kind in the country. More litigation is possible because Republicans in six other states Donald Trump lost engaged in similar behavior after the November 2020 election.

The suit will likely be watched closely by fake Trump electors from the other six states: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, New Mexico, and Pennsylvania.

The fake electors were one part of the larger “Big Lie” campaign that Trump and his followers undertook in an effort to overturn President Joe Biden‘s electoral and popular landslide victory over Trump, which has been reaffirmed over and over by state officials from Trump’s own party and his own vice president.

