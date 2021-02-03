A group of hundreds of congressional staffers have sent a letter to the Senate calling for the conviction of Donald Trump.

Last week CNN reported a group of Democratic House staffers was drafting a letter, and it was released early Wednesday, days before the impeachment trial is set to officially begin.

The 370 House and Senate staffers write, “We write this letter to share our own views and experiences, not the views of our employers. But on January 6, 2021, our workplace was attacked by a violent mob trying to stop the electoral college vote count. That mob was incited by former president Donald J. Trump and his political allies, some of whom we pass every day in the hallways at work.”

The letter invokes Columbine and how they were “trained to respond to active shooter situations in our classrooms,” and compare that to how they responses to the riots, saying, “Many of us hid behind chairs and under desks or barricaded ourselves in offices. Others watched on TV and frantically tried to reach bosses and colleagues as they fled for their lives.”

New: 370 Hill staffers pen open letter to the Senate asking for a conviction after their workplace was attacked by the violent mob. “For our sake, and the sake of the country, we ask that they vote to convict the former president and bar him from ever holding office again.” pic.twitter.com/qekOgTCLpk — Michael Del Moro (@MikeDelMoro) February 3, 2021

They conclude that “for our sake, and the sake of the country,” Trump should be convicted and prevented from holding office again.

